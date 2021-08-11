Public plea to help animals impacted by wildfires in the region

Send this page to someone via email

The wildfires raging in the Okanagan and surrounding region have been devastating to thousands of animals, both domestic and livestock.

“Lot’s of animals have died,” said Katie Pasitney, who is spearheading efforts to collect donations for the impacted animals. “There are hundreds of animals that are lost, displaced and it’s heartbreaking.”

The situation has hit close to home for Pasitney, whose parent’s ostrich farm in Edgewood was recently on both an order and alert.

She knows first hand the devastation that goes along with being told to flee while trying to protect animals, in her parent’s case 500 ostriches.

She said the wildfires have forced some ranchers to make very tough decisions, including leaving animals behind or setting them free.

“Farmers in Monte Lake had to just open up their fence and slap them (horses) on the butt and say run,” an emotional Pasitney told Global News.

Not wanting to sit back, the Kelowna woman is collecting donations to support ranchers, some of whom haven’t left their homes for weeks.

“When you’re on an order and you take care of your animals, if you leave you’re not coming back, so these people are sitting ducks waiting for resources,” Pasitney said.

On Tuesday, she loaded up her trailer and drove all the items, including livestock feed, salt bricks, crates and pop-up pens to the North Okanagan and the Animal Auxiliray Thrift Store in Vernon.

From there, the Animal Auxiliary distributes it among those in need.

“I broke down yesterday when I was in the Monte Lake area,” said Gena Barzan with the Animal Auxiliary. “Seeing it firsthand, it really hits home…The devastation is beyond belief. There’s no pastures in a lot of areas, there’s some but not very many. There’s very little green grass for these animals”

Barzan said she gets permission to enter fire zones to deliver supplies to ranchers, even leaving some of it for animals to find.

“We’re leaving food in areas we know animals are in,” Barzan said.

People wanting to donate items can drop them off at several places in Kelowna, including Buckerfield’s on Springfield Road and Earthly Creations Floral Art Gift Gallery on Pandosy Street.

Items can also be dropped off at 444 Cavell Place in Kelowna or you can call Katie Pasitney for more information at 250-870-8256.

Donation information can also be provided by visiting or calling the Animal Auxiliary Thrift Store in Vernon at 250-438-0062.

There’s also a GoFundMe fundraiser to help support ranchers and their animals. Click here to access it.

