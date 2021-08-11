WATCH: Drivers narrowly miss head-on crash in Brant County

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say two drivers narrowly escaped a “catastrophic head-on crash” just south of Brantford on Monday afternoon.
Investigators released dashcam footage via social media on Wednesday showing a sedan making a poorly-timed attempt to pass a tractor-trailer on Cockshutt Road between Oakland and Jenkins Roads just before 4 p.m. on Aug 9.
The video shows one car successfully completing a pass on the single-lane two-way road while another fails and narrowly misses an on-coming vehicle.
Police say they are investigating the incident and looking to speak with the driver who attempted the pass.
