WATCH: Drivers narrowly miss head-on crash in Brant County

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say two drivers narrowly escaped a “catastrophic head-on crash” just south of Brantford on Monday afternoon.

Investigators released dashcam footage via social media on Wednesday showing a sedan making a poorly-timed attempt to pass a tractor-trailer on Cockshutt Road between Oakland and Jenkins Roads just before 4 p.m. on Aug 9.

The video shows one car successfully completing a pass on the single-lane two-way road while another fails and narrowly misses an on-coming vehicle.

Police say they are investigating the incident and looking to speak with the driver who attempted the pass.

Catastrophic head-on crash narrowly avoided on Cockshutt Rd between Oakland Rd and Jenkins Rd. If YOU can identify this vehicle, call police at 1-888-310-1122 or @crimestoppersbb at 1-800-222-8477. Please #DriveSafe and #SlowDown. #OPP continuing to investigate. #BrantOPP ^es pic.twitter.com/K4zs0LfBoZ — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) August 11, 2021

