Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 3rd COVID-19 vaccine dose increased protection in transplant patients, study shows

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

WATCH: Drivers narrowly miss head-on crash in Brant County

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted August 11, 2021 4:02 pm
Click to play video: 'Drivers narrowly miss head-on crash in Brant County' Drivers narrowly miss head-on crash in Brant County
OPP say a pair of drivers avoided a potential 'catastrophic' head-on crash just south of Brantford on Cockshutt Road near Oakland Road Monday afternoon. Dashcam video shows a sedan mis-timing an attempt to pass a tractor-trailer.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say two drivers narrowly escaped a “catastrophic head-on crash” just south of Brantford on Monday afternoon.

Investigators released dashcam footage via social media on Wednesday showing a sedan making a poorly-timed attempt to pass a tractor-trailer on Cockshutt Road between Oakland and Jenkins Roads just before 4 p.m. on Aug 9.

Read more: Norfolk driver charged for going 110 km/h over speed limit: OPP

The video shows one car successfully completing a pass on the single-lane two-way road while another fails and narrowly misses an on-coming vehicle.

Police say they are investigating the incident and looking to speak with the driver who attempted the pass.

Trending Stories

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Stiffer penalties now in place with new Ontario stunt driving legislation' Stiffer penalties now in place with new Ontario stunt driving legislation
Stiffer penalties now in place with new Ontario stunt driving legislation – Jul 1, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPP tagCollision tagOntario Provincial Police tagDangerous Driving tagBrantford tagMVA tagDashcam tagBrant County tagSafe Driving tagCockshutt Road tagOakland Road tagjenkins road tagnarrow miss tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers