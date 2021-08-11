Menu

How will B.C. prepare for this third unprecedented heat wave? Province to provide an update

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted August 11, 2021 2:25 pm
A family beats the heat in Kelowna, B.C., on Sunday, June 27, 2021. View image in full screen
A family beats the heat in Kelowna, B.C., on Sunday, June 27, 2021. Global News

Scorching temperatures are moving in for many parts of B.C. over the next few days as residents brace for a third heat wave this summer.

Heat warnings have now been issued for Metro Vancouver, the Southern Gulf Islands, Howe Sound, Whistler, Sunshine Coast, Greater Victoria and inland and east Vancouver Island.

Temperatures ranging from 34 C to 38 C, combined with overnight lows near 17 C to 20 C, are expected for the next four days.

However, humidex values during this period will reach the high 30s to possibly the low 40s.

Little relief is expected during the overnight hours.

The province will provide an update at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday on its plan to help residents during this heat wave.

The BC Coroners Service recently reported that 70 per cent of sudden and unexpected deaths during the June 25-July 1 heat wave were tied to extreme temperatures.

A preliminary review found that 570 of the deaths were heat-related, the service said.

That will be broadcast live on BC1, in the post above, and on the Global BC Facebook page.

Officials will also provide an update on the wildfire smoke that is affecting a lot of B.C.

Right now about 270 wildfires are burning in the province, with 10 sparked in the last two days.

Story continues below advertisement

This story will be updated following the press conference.

