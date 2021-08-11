Adm. Art McDonald plans to seek return to military’s top post after sexual misconduct probe

Adm. Art McDonald says he has decided to seek a return to his position as commander of the Canadian Armed Forces after military investigators opted not to charge him following an investigation into his conduct, according to a report by The Canadian Press.

Military police probing the allegation announced Friday evening that they had decided not to lay charges against McDonald either under military code of service rules or the Criminal Code.

The woman behind the allegation told Global News the decision leaves her feeling like she’s been “punched in the stomach.”

“I am not surprised as this was exactly why I was reluctant to come forward and why most survivors don’t come forward. It’s not worth it. I feel a little like I’ve gone through hell for nothing,” said Navy Lt. Heather Macdonald, a navy combat systems engineer who has served for 16 years.

It is not yet clear whether McDonald will be permitted to return, however.

The position of chief of the defence staff is one that serves at the pleasure of the prime minister, meaning it is up to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau whether to allow McDonald to return. Global News has reached out to the Prime Minister’s Office asking whether Trudeau will let McDonald return.

Witnesses who have testified during twin parliamentary committee probes of sexual misconduct in the military this spring warned repeatedly that women and men who come forward with allegations of sexual misconduct in the Canadian Forces frequently face retaliation from superiors and peers.

Global News previously reported that the senior naval officer who reported MacDonald’s allegation received anonymous threatening phone calls after doing so from individuals who identified themselves as a “senior member of the Canadian government” and a “senior Canadian Forces officer.”

Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan announced McDonald was stepping aside from his role on Feb. 24, citing a military police investigation into what were at the time unspecified allegations.

Following that announcement, a spokesperson for Sajjan said on Feb. 26 that the minister had not been aware of any allegations about McDonald prior to naming him as chief of the defence staff, and only became aware of an allegation “a number of weeks” after the change of command on Jan. 14.

Throughout the military police investigation, McDonald declined to comment when asked about the allegation, citing the ongoing probe and legal advice.

—With files from The Canadian Press.

