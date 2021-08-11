Menu

Crime

Man charged with impaired driving after reportedly passed out in vehicle in Lindsay: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted August 11, 2021 9:01 am
A Fenelon Falls man was charged with impaired driving in Lindsay, Ont., on Aug. 10. View image in full screen
A Fenelon Falls man was charged with impaired driving in Lindsay, Ont., on Aug. 10. The Canadian Press file

A Fenelon Falls, Ont., man faces an impaired driving charge following an incident in Lindsay on Tuesday evening.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, around 7:45 p.m., officers responded to a call from a concerned citizen who reported seeing a man  passed out in a vehicle located in a Kent Street West parking lot.

Police say officers soon located the vehicle and while speaking with the driver, they observed signs of impairment and placed him under arrest.

Read more: Orono, Ont., man charged with impaired driving after crash in Trent Lakes: Peterborough County OPP

Jeffrey Berry, 37, of Fenelon Falls, was charged with impaired driving (alcohol and drugs) and possession of a controlled substance.

He was released and will appear in court in Lindsay on Sept. 16.

Impaired Driving tagCity of Kawartha Lakes tagDrunk Driving tagKawartha Lakes taglindsay tagFenelon Falls tag

