Man charged with impaired driving after reportedly passed out in vehicle in Lindsay: police

A Fenelon Falls, Ont., man faces an impaired driving charge following an incident in Lindsay on Tuesday evening.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, around 7:45 p.m., officers responded to a call from a concerned citizen who reported seeing a man passed out in a vehicle located in a Kent Street West parking lot.

Police say officers soon located the vehicle and while speaking with the driver, they observed signs of impairment and placed him under arrest.

Jeffrey Berry, 37, of Fenelon Falls, was charged with impaired driving (alcohol and drugs) and possession of a controlled substance.

He was released and will appear in court in Lindsay on Sept. 16.

