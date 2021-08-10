Menu

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Crime

Orono, Ont., man charged with impaired driving after crash in Trent Lakes: Peterborough County OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted August 10, 2021 10:20 am
A man was charged with impaired driving following a crash on Lakehurst Road in Trent Lakes.
A man was charged with impaired driving following a crash on Lakehurst Road in Trent Lakes. Peterborough County OPP

An Orono, Ont., man faces impaired driving and other charges following a crash in the Municipality of Trent Lakes on Monday night.

According to Peterborough County OPP, around 7 p.m., officers responded to a reported collision on Lakehurst Road, southeast of Buckhorn.

Read more: Drug-impaired driving arrest following crash in North Kawartha Township: Peterborough County OPP

A witness told police that a pickup truck struck a vehicle, then left the roadway and crashed into a hydro pole.

OPP say officers determined the driver of the truck was under the influence of alcohol.

Trending Stories

Coady Grant, 37, of Orono, was arrested and charged with impaired driving (alcohol and drugs), two counts of dangerous driving, failure or refusal to comply with a demand and failure to stop after an accident.

He was later released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Sept. 21, OPP said Tuesday.

