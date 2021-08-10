Orono, Ont., man charged with impaired driving after crash in Trent Lakes: Peterborough County OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

An Orono, Ont., man faces impaired driving and other charges following a crash in the Municipality of Trent Lakes on Monday night.

According to Peterborough County OPP, around 7 p.m., officers responded to a reported collision on Lakehurst Road, southeast of Buckhorn.

A witness told police that a pickup truck struck a vehicle, then left the roadway and crashed into a hydro pole.

OPP say officers determined the driver of the truck was under the influence of alcohol.

Coady Grant, 37, of Orono, was arrested and charged with impaired driving (alcohol and drugs), two counts of dangerous driving, failure or refusal to comply with a demand and failure to stop after an accident.

Story continues below advertisement

He was later released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Sept. 21, OPP said Tuesday.