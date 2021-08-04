Drug-impaired driving arrest following crash in North Kawartha Township: Peterborough County OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A man faces a drug-impaired driving charge following a crash in North Kawartha Township on the holiday weekend.

According to Peterborough County OPP, around 8 p.m. on July 31, officers responded to a reported crash on Highway 28, north of Peterborough.

“The witness reported that a vehicle left the roadway at a high rate of speed and struck a tree,” OPP said.

Police say the driver suffered minor injuries and was found to be under the influence of drugs.

Scott Randall, 53, of Cambridge, Ont., was arrested and charged with operation while impaired (alcohol and drugs).

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Sept. 9, OPP said Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement