Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Crime

Drug-impaired driving arrest following crash in North Kawartha Township: Peterborough County OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted August 4, 2021 12:54 pm
Peterborough County OPP arrested a man for drug-impaired driving following a crash on Highway 28. View image in full screen
Peterborough County OPP arrested a man for drug-impaired driving following a crash on Highway 28. OPP

A man faces a drug-impaired driving charge following a crash in North Kawartha Township on the holiday weekend.

According to Peterborough County OPP, around 8 p.m. on July 31, officers responded to a reported crash on Highway 28, north of Peterborough.

“The witness reported that a vehicle left the roadway at a high rate of speed and struck a tree,” OPP said.

Police say the driver suffered minor injuries and was found to be under the influence of drugs.

Scott Randall, 53, of Cambridge, Ont., was arrested and charged with operation while impaired (alcohol and drugs).

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Sept. 9, OPP said Wednesday.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
