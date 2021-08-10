Kingston police looking for tips on possible gunshots in city’s midtown area

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston police are looking for information about possible gunshots in the city’s midtown area.

According to police, on July 14 around 11 p.m., residents in the 1000 block of Johnson Street heard two to three gunshots.

Witnesses also saw a dark-coloured sedan and another dark-coloured vehicle, possibly a van, speeding eastbound towards Sir John A. Macdonald Boulevard immediately afterwards.

Officers canvassed the area and say they believe this was an isolated incident. No one was injured and no property was damaged

Police ask anyone with information to contact Det. Alain Lapierre at 613-549-4660 ext. 6382 or via email at alapierre@kingstonpolice.ca.

