Canada

Oshawa teen faces drug, firearm charges after Kingston traffic stop

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted August 10, 2021 4:46 pm
An Oshawa teen was arrested in Kingston Monday after police say they found drugs, cash and a loaded handgun in his vehicle during a traffic stop. View image in full screen
An Oshawa teen was arrested in Kingston Monday after police say they found drugs, cash and a loaded handgun in his vehicle during a traffic stop. Kingston police

Kingston police arrested a 17-year-old Oshawa teen after they say they found drugs, a large amount of money and a loaded handgun during a traffic stop.

Police say a car travelling on Pine Street near Division Street was seen going through two stop signs early Monday morning.

When police pulled the driver over, they say, officers noticed the passenger was not wearing a seat belt.

The teen allegedly provided false identification and then ran away.

Read more: 4 charged after Kingston police seize largest-ever amount of carfentanil

After a chase, police say they saw him throw two packages containing a white, powdery substance out of his waistband, which officers believed to be cocaine.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The teen was caught and his vehicle was searched, where police say they found more cocaine, fentanyl and a loaded gun.

The teen is facing a 11 of charges, including firearm, drug trafficking and possession offences.

Click to play video: 'Kingston Police roll out positive ticket program' Kingston Police roll out positive ticket program
Kingston Police roll out positive ticket program – Jul 26, 2021
