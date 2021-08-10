Oshawa teen faces drug, firearm charges after Kingston traffic stop

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston police arrested a 17-year-old Oshawa teen after they say they found drugs, a large amount of money and a loaded handgun during a traffic stop.

Police say a car travelling on Pine Street near Division Street was seen going through two stop signs early Monday morning.

When police pulled the driver over, they say, officers noticed the passenger was not wearing a seat belt.

The teen allegedly provided false identification and then ran away.

After a chase, police say they saw him throw two packages containing a white, powdery substance out of his waistband, which officers believed to be cocaine.

The teen was caught and his vehicle was searched, where police say they found more cocaine, fentanyl and a loaded gun.

The teen is facing a 11 of charges, including firearm, drug trafficking and possession offences.

