Enderby residents told to reduce water use on Aug. 11

By Klaudia Van Emmerik Global News
Posted August 10, 2021 5:27 pm
The City of Enderby is asking residents to reduce their water consumption on Wednesday as the water treatment plant will be taken offline temporarily. View image in full screen
The City of Enderby is asking residents to reduce their water consumption on Wednesday as the water treatment plant will be taken offline temporarily. File / Global News

Officials with the City of Enderby are asking residents to reduce their water consumption on the morning of Aug. 11.

That includes no irrigation or pressure washing, although hand-watering is fine.

The request comes in an effort to reduce non-essential water use to allow the city to take the water treatment plant offline temporarily and still ensure enough water supply.

The city needs to complete an inspection of a transfer well between the river intake and the water treatment plant.

While the plant is offline, the community will be solely reliant on its Shuswap Well source, which the city said has a lower production rate.

The conservation measures are important to ensure that reservoir levels remain stable while the work is being done, so that adequate storage for fire flows and essential purposes remains available.

According to the city, drinking water quality and treatment processes will remain the same.

