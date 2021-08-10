Edmonton police receiving backlash for ‘misogynistic’ Tik Tok video

Send this page to someone via email

A Tik Tok video posted by the Edmonton Police Service’s community engagement team is being called misogynistic and damaging by many.

“I was frankly just stunned that this… I was just stunned by it,” said Tom Engel, the chair of the Criminal Trial Lawyers Association’s policing committee.

“I thought: ‘How could anyone in the Edmonton Police Service think this would be an appropriate way to engage the community?’” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "I thought: 'How could anyone in the Edmonton Police Service think this would be an appropriate way to engage the community?'"

In the video, an officer in uniform is seen walking out of a double set of doors with the caption: “When you get a text from your wife that a guy is at home picking up your daughter for a date.”

Someone off camera tosses the officer two cans that he cracks open and drinks from, with the caption: “Water, not beer.” The officer then gets in his marked police vehicle and drives off with lights engaged.

The entire thing is set to audio from Stone Cold Steve Austin’s entrance music and commentary from a WWE match.

“The suggestion is that it’s OK to shotgun beer, be completely out of control, jump in your vehicle when you find out your daughter is on a date and, I guess, go beat up the boyfriend and maybe admonish, or worse, the daughter, maybe get pissed off with the wife for allowing this to happen,” Engel said. “There are so many things.”

The thoughts seem to be echoed online. In one thread of several circulating after people shared the video to Twitter, users weren’t happy.

“Just curious if it’s typical officer attitude that men existing around women are assumed automatically a danger and in need of a beatdown,” one Twitter user asked.

“Yikes,” says another. “Looks like he’s slamming back beers before driving. I hope taxpayers aren’t funding this.”

Over the last year, a new kind of spotlight has been put on police across the world, says social marketing strategist Brittney Le Blanc.

She says discussions around violence and the “inherent misogynistic attitude associated with policing” means police forces have a lot of work and reputation building to do.

But she says this video wasn’t the way to do it.

“Unfortunately this video just walks right into the stereotypes and celebrates them. Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "Unfortunately this video just walks right into the stereotypes and celebrates them.

“It kind of epitomizes all the negative things people think of the police service.”

While the video has received plenty of criticism online, there are some defending it.

“Ha ha ha ha. My dad was an Edmonton Police officer, he would have done this. Good cops exist, people, and many of them have a great sense of humour. Relax,” one said.

“This is fun. People should have fun,” another said.

But Engel says there’s nothing fun about it, and that it reflects a “very specific subculture in the Edmonton Police Service.”

“It harms the reputation of policing generally, not just with the EPS,” he said.

630 CHED contacted the EPS for comment on the video and was told a statement would be released Tuesday.

The spokesperson confirmed the video had been removed from the team’s verified Tik Tok account.