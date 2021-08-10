SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Hamilton Tiger-Cats owner Bob Young likes idea of vaccination passports

By Ted Michaels 900 CHML
Posted August 10, 2021 3:05 pm
Forge FC has named Bobby Smyrniotis technical director and head coach of the Hamilton-based Canadian Premier League team. Forge FC team owner Bob Young, left, and head coach and technical director Bobby Smyrniotis pose during a press conference in Hamilton, Ont., in a Monday, Oct. 1, 2018, handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Forge FC, Tyler Brown, *MANDATORY CREDIT*. View image in full screen
No one is happier that the Hamilton Tiger-Cats season has started, than team owner Bob Young.

On CHML’s Bill Kelly Show, Young pointed out, as was the case for all businesses, the COVID-19 pandemic caused a lot of financial problems for CFL teams.

Read more: Hamilton Tiger-Cats drop opening game of CFL season in Winnipeg

“We had to continue to function as a league. We had to stay in the public eye, we had to retain our front office staff, we had to figure out how to compensate our players at least as well as we can. There was a lot of expense that went into the last season and a half without any revenue.”

Young says all the teams found the capital to continue operating either through debt or additional equity to sustain the financial hit, which he pegged at tens of millions across the league.

The big issue this season for the Tiger-Cats, as well as the Toronto Argonauts and Ottawa Redblacks, is how to get fans in the stands, safely.

Right now, the province of Ontario does not require residents to carry vaccination passports, but just to the west, Manitoba has made vaccination a requirement for football fans.

Read more: Winnipeg Blue Bombers gearing up to allow fully-vaccinated fans into stadium

Last week, when the Tiger-Cats played their season opener in Winnipeg, fans that went to IG Field, had to show proof of vaccination in order to be able to attend the game.

Young says the province of Ontario needs to come up with something similar.

“I am a big fan of vaccine passports. If we all just agreed that in a pandemic a vaccine passport makes sense. Once the pandemic is over, we can rip them up and go back to our usual tasks.”

Tiger-Cats play this Saturday in Regina.

CHML’s pregame show begins 9 p.m., kickoff is at 10 p.m. The Fifth Quarter follows right after the game.

Click to play video: 'Business groups call for COVID-19 vaccine passports in Ontario' Business groups call for COVID-19 vaccine passports in Ontario
