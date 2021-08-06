Hamilton Tiger-Cats drop opening game of CFL season in Winnipeg

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Canadian Football League celebrated its long-awaited return to the field Thursday night, but the Hamilton Tiger-Cats did not enjoy their first game in 620 days.

Hitting the field for the first time since losing the 107th Grey Cup on Nov. 24, 2019, the Ticats dropped the season opener 19-6 in Winnipeg.

Blue Bombers quarterback Zach Collaros threw two touchdowns to Kenny Lawler in the first half and running back Brady Oliveira ran 21 times for 120 yards to lead the defending champions’ offensive attack.

Story continues below advertisement

The Cats got off to a great start, converting their opening drive for a touchdown as QB Jeremiah Masoli lofted a 37 yard pass into the outstretched hands of receiver Jaelon Acklin in the endzone.

However, Hamilton’s ensuing two-point conversion attempt failed, resulting in a 6-0 lead less than five minutes into the game, but the Bombers scored the final 19 points of the game.

Masoli completed 24 of 41 pass attempts for 242 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in his first game since suffering a torn ACL in Week 6 of the 2019 season.

Before the game, Winnipeg unveiled its new Grey Cup championship banner in front of 29,376 fans at IG Field.

Hamilton next plays Aug. 16 against the Roughriders in Saskatchewan.

1:54 Saskatchewan Roughriders o-linemen hoping to be like milk and cookies Saskatchewan Roughriders o-linemen hoping to be like milk and cookies