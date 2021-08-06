Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 900 CHML

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Hamilton Tiger-Cats drop opening game of CFL season in Winnipeg

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted August 6, 2021 12:11 am

The Canadian Football League celebrated its long-awaited return to the field Thursday night, but the Hamilton Tiger-Cats did not enjoy their first game in 620 days.

Hitting the field for the first time since losing the 107th Grey Cup on Nov. 24, 2019, the Ticats dropped the season opener 19-6 in Winnipeg.

Blue Bombers quarterback Zach Collaros threw two touchdowns to Kenny Lawler in the first half and running back Brady Oliveira ran 21 times for 120 yards to lead the defending champions’ offensive attack.

Story continues below advertisement

The Cats got off to a great start, converting their opening drive for a touchdown as QB Jeremiah Masoli lofted a 37 yard pass into the outstretched hands of receiver Jaelon Acklin in the endzone.

Trending Stories

However, Hamilton’s ensuing two-point conversion attempt failed, resulting in a 6-0 lead less than five minutes into the game, but the Bombers scored the final 19 points of the game.

Masoli completed 24 of 41 pass attempts for 242 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in his first game since suffering a torn ACL in Week 6 of the 2019 season.

Read more: Rick Zamperin: All signs pointing to a Tiger-Cats’ Grey Cup victory

Before the game, Winnipeg unveiled its new Grey Cup championship banner in front of 29,376 fans at IG Field.

Hamilton next plays Aug. 16 against the Roughriders in Saskatchewan.

Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan Roughriders o-linemen hoping to be like milk and cookies' Saskatchewan Roughriders o-linemen hoping to be like milk and cookies
Saskatchewan Roughriders o-linemen hoping to be like milk and cookies
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CFL tagWinnipeg Blue Bombers tagCanadian Football League tagBlue Bombers tagTiger Cats tagTicats football tagHamilton Tiger-Cats tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers