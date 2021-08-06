Menu

Canada
August 6 2021 5:15pm
02:07

Is it ok to ask for proof of COVID-19 vaccine?

Nobody in Canada is obligated to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Alexa MacLean looks at the ethics around the issue and whether vaccine passports should be mandated.

