Homicide investigation launched after death of 30-year-old man in Eskasoni

The death of a 30-year-old Eskasoni man this week is now being investigated as a homicide.

RCMP responded to a report of a sudden death at a home on Beach Road in Eskasoni at around 5:45 a.m. on Monday.

Police say they found the man deceased, but have not released the cause of death.

The investigation is being lead by the Northeast Nova Major Crime Unit and is being supported by the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner’s Office, RCMP Forensic Identification Services and Eskasoni RCMP.

Anyone with information is asked to call 902-896-5060 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

No other details were provided by RCMP.