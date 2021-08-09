2 shootings in North Preston on back-to-back days, Halifax police investigating

Send this page to someone via email

Police say about 10 shots were fired in North Preston on Sunday evening, one of two weekend shooting in the community.

Halifax RCMP said the most recent shooting took place on North Preston Road, but no one was hurt.

This incident comes a day after a drive-by shooting in North Preston, but police aren’t sure if they are connected.

On Saturday, the RCMP said they received a report of a shooting on Downey Road just after 2 p.m.

They say a black Subaru Imprezza had been shot at “numerous times” from another vehicle.

According to a news release, the Imprezza, was damaged but no one inside the vehicle was injured.

Anyone with information about the shootings is being asked to contact Halifax RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

-With files from Rebecca Lau