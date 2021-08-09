Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

2 shootings in North Preston on back-to-back days, Halifax police investigating

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted August 9, 2021 9:26 am
2 shootings in North Preston on back-to-back days, Halifax police investigating - image View image in full screen
Alex Schmidt / Getty Images

Police say about 10 shots were fired in North Preston on Sunday evening, one of two weekend shooting in the community.

Halifax RCMP said the most recent shooting took place on North Preston Road, but no one was hurt.

This incident comes a day after a drive-by shooting in North Preston, but police aren’t sure if they are connected.

READ MORE: Halifax’s guns and gangs unit investigating daylight shooting in North Preston

On Saturday, the RCMP said they received a report of a shooting on Downey Road just after 2 p.m.

Trending Stories

They say a black Subaru Imprezza had been shot at “numerous times” from another vehicle.

According to a news release, the Imprezza, was damaged but no one inside the vehicle was injured.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information about the shootings is being asked to contact Halifax RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia RCMP set surplus gear ablaze nearly a year after mass shooting' Nova Scotia RCMP set surplus gear ablaze nearly a year after mass shooting
Nova Scotia RCMP set surplus gear ablaze nearly a year after mass shooting – Mar 10, 2021

-With files from Rebecca Lau 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Halifax crime tagHalifax Shooting tagNorth Preston shooting tagdrive-by shooting North Preston tagNorth Preston gun violence tagNorth Preston Road shooting tagRCMP shooting investigation tagshooting crime tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers