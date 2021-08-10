Buckley Belanger resigning as NDP MLA, seeking Liberal nomination for next federal election

Send this page to someone via email

A long-serving NDP member of the Saskatchewan legislature is resigning as an MLA to seek the Liberal nomination in a northern riding in the next federal election.

Buckley Belanger said he wants to bring a strong Indigenous voice to Ottawa as he makes a shift in politics.

“We have an opportunity to bring change to our region,” Belanger said in a statement Tuesday.

“Since 2015, the federal government under the leadership of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has made progress through the implementation of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples and significant support during the COVID-19 crisis when people needed it the most.”

He said there is more work to be done and he wants to be part of the Liberal team in making those changes.

“Our communities are facing long-standing challenges that were exacerbated by the pandemic. That is why we need a strong voice advocating for our region in Ottawa as we look to rebuild and recover,” Belanger said.

“I am ready to take on a new challenge, alongside the Liberal team, to make change for the better.”

Belanger is seeking the Liberal Party of Canada’s nomination for the riding of Desnethé—Missinippi—Churchill River.

The riding is currently held by Conservative Gary Vidal, who was elected in 2019.

Belanger was first elected to the Saskatchewan legislature in 1995 and was re-elected in every provincial election since then.

He was a minister in a number of portfolios under premiers Roy Romanow and Lorne Calvert, including northern affairs, environment, community resources and highways and transportation.

Belanger is currently the longest-serving MLA in the Saskatchewan legislature.

Saskatchewan NDP Leader Ryan Meili said he is grateful for Belanger’s contributions over the 26 years he served as an MLA.

“We’re sorry to see Mr. Belanger leave our caucus and are grateful for his service as Saskatchewan’s longest-serving Indigenous MLA,” Meili said in a statement.

“Our focus now will be making sure there is a strong voice for Northwest Saskatchewan in the legislature as the Sask Party has repeatedly shown complete disregard for the concerns of the people of Athabasca.”

Belanger’s resignation is effective as of 11:59 p.m. on Aug. 15.

