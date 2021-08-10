Young people in N.B and why some feel they ‘don’t really need to get the vaccine’

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick is reporting eight new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the province’s active case count to 64.

According to the provincial data dashboard, there is no one currently in hospital with the virus.

The largest number of active cases is in the Moncton region, with 49.

On Monday, Dr. Jennifer Russell, the chief medical officer of health, said the Moncton cluster mostly involves young people who are not vaccinated.

She appealed to young people to book their vaccination appointments if they hadn’t already been immunized.

The most recent data shows that the least vaccinated age group is indeed the 20 to 29 demographic.

In that group, 52 per cent are fully vaccinated and 70.9 per cent have had at least one dose.

That’s compared to 69.9 per cent of the province aged 12 and over who are fully vaccinated and 82.9 per cent who have had at least one dose.

Some young New Brunswickers say they’re not surprised by those numbers.

“I think now the value of getting a vaccination has gone down because maybe first it was a ‘get a vaccination so we can get these restrictions lifted,’ said Cody Bolton.

"But now with those restrictions not in place, it maybe feels like people don't really need to get the vaccine."

The province moved to the green phase of its re-opening plan on July 30, which lifted all restrictions, including masking, gathering limits and social distancing.

The government had initially set a goal of double-vaccinating 75 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers before reaching green, but opted to green-light the final phase early.

“The decision to move to green prior to that 75 per cent for the double vaccinations definitely makes people feel that there’s less riding on the line for having vaccinations,” said Maren Mealey.

But others Global News spoke with disagree, and believe strongly that there is much on the line.

“They think they are invincible and we did at that age too,” said Marlene Smith, a grandmother.

“It is the people that they are going to come into contact with that you have to take care of.”

— with a file from Shelley Steeves

