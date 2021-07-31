SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

New Brunswick goes ‘green’, removes most public COVID-19 restrictions across province

By The Staff Global News
Posted July 31, 2021 3:43 pm
A discarded face mask is shown in this file photo from July 28, 2020.
A discarded face mask is shown in this file photo from July 28, 2020. Robin Utrecht/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

New Brunswick has moved to the “green level” of its pandemic plan with most of its COVID-19 restrictions removed Saturday.

The end of the mandatory order means that public health measures have been lifted, including provincial border checks and the required registration to enter the province.

It also means that capacity limits of gatherings in theatres, restaurants, and stores will no longer be enforced and face masks are no longer required in public.

READ MORE: N.B. premier reflects as COVID-19 restrictions lift provincewide

The decision leaves federal border restrictions intact.

Trending Stories

This comes as the province reported seven new cases of COVID across the Fredericton and Moncton areas, bringing the total active case count to 19.

The province’s most recent numbers report that nearly 67 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 82 per cent have received at least a first dose.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 31, 2021.

