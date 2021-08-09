COVID-19 cluster in Moncton now at 48 and it’s mostly young, unvaccinated people

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick’s top doctor is “appealing directly” to young unvaccinated people to book a vaccine appointment, as the province records a cluster of 48 active cases of COVID-19 in the Moncton region.

According to the province, 46 of those 48 cases are people who are not fully immunized. The province notes 90 per cent of them are under the age of 40.

“The cluster of cases we are seeing is what we would expect among people who are not vaccinated and associating closely together,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, in a news release.

“While you can still catch COVID-19 when you are fully vaccinated, symptoms, if any, tend to be mild, thereby not increasing stress on the health-care system.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "While you can still catch COVID-19 when you are fully vaccinated, symptoms, if any, tend to be mild, thereby not increasing stress on the health-care system."

Story continues below advertisement

Russell is calling on young people to book their vaccines, and to “encourage their friends to do the same.”

Of the Moncton region cases, 41 of the 48 have been connected to a previously-identified source.

The other cases remain under investigation.

The current data show 69.8 per cent of New Brunswickers aged 12 and older are fully vaccinated, while 82.8 per cent have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Five new cases

On Monday, Public Health reported five new cases in the province.

Two of the new cases are in Zone 1 (Moncton region) involving people in their 20s.

Two more cases are in Zone 2 (Saint John region) involving someone 19 and under, and a person in their 40s. One of these cases is a contact of a previously-reported cases and the other is under investigation.

The remaining case is in Zone 7 (Miramichi region) involving someone in their 30s who is a contact of another case.

1:54 Amherst, N.S. has mixed feelings about neighbouring New Brunswick’s COVID-19 cases Amherst, N.S. has mixed feelings about neighbouring New Brunswick’s COVID-19 cases

The province now has 66 active cases across all zones, but no hospitalizations.

Story continues below advertisement

Exactly one month ago, on July 9, the province had seven active cases.

New Brunswick has been in the green phase of its Path to Green reopening plan since July 30. As of that date, all COVID-19 restrictions — including masking, social distancing and gathering limits — have been lifted.

Public Health is updating their list of potential exposure sites, and recently updated it to include several Moncton restaurants, a gym, and a hotel.