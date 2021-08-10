Canada should consider Beijing Olympics boycott, O’Toole says

Send this page to someone via email

Conservative Party Leader Erin O’Toole urged Canada to consider boycotting the 2022 Beijing Olympics on Tuesday, one day after a Chinese court upheld the death penalty for a Canadian man who had been detained.

Robert Schellenberg was sentenced to death late Monday night over a drug smuggling charge handed down in January 2015. He was initially given a 15-year verdict, but it was overturned in January 2019 following a retrial.

“Yes, Canada should be considering a boycott,” O’Toole said, adding that China needs to be held accountable for its campaign of oppression against the Uyghur population in the country’s Xinjiang region.

“I know how hard our athletes are training for Beijing, but we are approaching a point where it won’t be safe for Canadians, including Olympic athletes, to travel to China.”

O’Toole slammed the denial of Schellenberg’s appeals as a “foreign government planning to take the life of a Canadian for political reasons.”

“The use of the death penalty is abhorrent, but to impose it for political reasons is inexcusable,” he said.

Schellenberg’s case has been sent to China’s supreme court for review, after which it will be sent to the Supreme People’s Court for another mandatory review.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the federal government said it “strongly condemns” the decision to uphold the death penalty sentence and the “arbitrary nature” of Schellenberg’s sentence.

“We have repeatedly expressed to China our firm opposition to this cruel and inhumane punishment and will continue to engage with Chinese officials at the highest levels to grant clemency to Mr. Schellenberg,” the statement read.

Speaking to reporters, O’Toole also condemned China’s treatment of Michael’s Kovrig and Spavor, who have been arbitrarily detained since December of 2018 in what is largely viewed as retribution for the arrest of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou.

Meng was arrested at the Vancouver International Airport in British Columbia at the behest of the U.S. government in December of 2018, where she faces bank and wire fraud charges for allegedly misleading HSBC about Huawei’s business dealings in Iran.

“The Chinese Communist Party needs to know that the world is watching and we will be asking tough questions,” O’Toole said.

— with files from Reuters