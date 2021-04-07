Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
World

China warns U.S. not to boycott 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted April 7, 2021 6:35 am
Click to play video: 'O’Toole calls for relocation of 2022 Beijing Olympics, citing China’s ‘genocide’ against Uighurs' O’Toole calls for relocation of 2022 Beijing Olympics, citing China’s ‘genocide’ against Uighurs
WATCH: O'Toole calls for relocation of 2022 Beijing Olympics, citing China's 'genocide' against Uighurs – Feb 16, 2021

China’s government warned Washington on Wednesday not to boycott next year’s Winter Olympics in Beijing after the Biden administration said it was talking with allies about a joint approach to complaints of human rights abuses.

A Foreign Ministry spokesperson rejected accusations of abuses against ethnic minorities in the Xinjiang region. He warned of an unspecified “robust Chinese response” to a potential Olympics boycott.

Read more: U.S. seeks to coordinate with allies over participation in 2022 Beijing Olympics

“The politicization of sports will damage the spirit of the Olympic Charter and the interests of athletes from all countries,” said the spokesperson, Zhao Lijian. “The international community including the U.S. Olympic Committee will not accept it.”

Trending Stories

Human rights groups are protesting China’s hosting of the games, due to start in February 2022. They have urged a boycott or other measures to call attention to accusations of Chinese abuses against Uyghurs, Tibetans and residents of Hong Kong.

Story continues below advertisement

The U.S. State Department suggested an Olympic boycott was among the possibilities but a senior official said later a boycott has not been discussed. The International Olympic Committee and the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee have said in the past they oppose boycotts.

Click to play video: 'Liberal MPs call for boycott of 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics' Liberal MPs call for boycott of 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics
Liberal MPs call for boycott of 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics – Feb 16, 2021
© 2021 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers