Crime

Pair shoot up old bus with people inside on Pimicikamak Cree Nation: Manitoba RCMP

By Elisha Dacey Global News
Posted August 10, 2021 11:14 am
Cross Lake RCMP said they were called to the scene in Pimicikamak Cree Nation at about 3:15 a.m. Saturday and found several people had been hurt. View image in full screen
Cross Lake RCMP said they were called to the scene in Pimicikamak Cree Nation at about 3:15 a.m. Saturday and found several people had been hurt. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Manitoba RCMP say two men shot at an old bus with people aboard when they were denied entry on Saturday.

Cross Lake RCMP said they were called to the scene in Pimicikamak Cree Nation at about 3:15 a.m. Saturday and found several people had been hurt.

Police said six people were gathered inside an old bus in the north end of town when another group came along and weren’t allowed on the bus.

Read more: ‘The best call I’ve received as chief’ — Northern Manitoba leader helps with home birth

At that point, two men opened fire on the bus, said RCMP.

Six males, aged 29, 12, 13, 12, 44 and 39, were hurt. The 13-year-old had to be transported to Winnipeg for care.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said they found the second group of people, and two men, aged 24 and 23, were arrested and charged with aggravated assault, five counts of assault with a weapon and several other firearm charges.

Both are in custody.

The community is about 530 kilometres north of Winnipeg.

