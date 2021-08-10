2 people found at side of Toronto highway seriously injured hours after crash, OPP say

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police are looking for information after a motorcyclist and their passenger were found at the side of a Toronto highway hours after they crashed.

According to an update posted on an OPP Twitter account, the crash happened at the exit to Holiday Drive, south of Rathburn Road, from the southbound lanes of Highway 427.

The update said it’s believed the crash happened sometime between 1:30 and 3 a.m. on Tuesday.

However, police said it wasn’t until around sunrise when the two people were found.

Officers said the motorcyclist and the riders were taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Meanwhile, anyone with information about the incident was asked to call police at 416-235-4981.

