Traffic

2 people found at side of Toronto highway seriously injured hours after crash, OPP say

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted August 10, 2021 9:40 am
OPP officers say they believe the crash happened between 1:30 and 3 a.m. on Tuesday. View image in full screen
OPP officers say they believe the crash happened between 1:30 and 3 a.m. on Tuesday. Twitter / Ontario Provincial Police

Ontario Provincial Police are looking for information after a motorcyclist and their passenger were found at the side of a Toronto highway hours after they crashed.

According to an update posted on an OPP Twitter account, the crash happened at the exit to Holiday Drive, south of Rathburn Road, from the southbound lanes of Highway 427.

The update said it’s believed the crash happened sometime between 1:30 and 3 a.m. on Tuesday.

Read more: How math, science and forensics come together to unlock collision reconstruction cases

However, police said it wasn’t until around sunrise when the two people were found.

Trending Stories

Officers said the motorcyclist and the riders were taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Meanwhile, anyone with information about the incident was asked to call police at 416-235-4981.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
