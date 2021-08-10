Menu

Politics

Liberals acclaim former MPP Naqvi, deputy mayor Sudds as replacements in Ottawa ridings

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted August 10, 2021 9:41 am
Yasir Naqvi is photographed in his provincial campaign office in Ottawa on Thursday, May 24, 2018. Naqvi, who was defeated in the 2018 Ontario election, will run for the federal seat in the next election under the Liberal banner. View image in full screen
Yasir Naqvi is photographed in his provincial campaign office in Ottawa on Thursday, May 24, 2018. Naqvi, who was defeated in the 2018 Ontario election, will run for the federal seat in the next election under the Liberal banner. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Two Ottawa politicians entrenched in the municipal and provincial spheres will attempt to claim seats in Parliament under the Liberal Party of Canada’s banner when Canadians next go to the polls.

Kanata North Coun. Jenna Sudds has been acclaimed as the Liberal candidate in Kanata—Carleton, she confirmed Monday night.

Sudds will run to replace outgoing Liberal MP Karen McCrimmon, who said Sunday that she will not seek re-election, citing health concerns.

Read more: Liberal MP Karen McCrimmon says she will not seek re-election in Kanata-Carleton

Yasir Naqvi, former Liberal MPP in Ottawa Centre, will run in the same riding federally. The seat is currently held by Infrastructure Minister Catherine McKenna, who announced in June that she would not run in the next election.

Naqvi served at Queen’s Park from 2007 to 2018, including a stint at Ontario’s Attorney General from 2016 to 2018, until losing his seat to the NDP’s Joel Harden in the most recent provincial election.

Even before his role as the federal candidate was made official, Naqvi had been knocking on doors with McKenna in Ottawa Centre neighbourhoods this past weekend.

The Hill Times first reported Sudds was eyeing the Liberal nomination in July.

She is not expected to resign her seat at Ottawa city council, which she won in 2018, unless she is successful in her federal campaign.

The Liberals also acclaimed Sophie Chatel as their candidate in the riding of Pontiac on Monday. Sitting MP Will Amos had announced the day before that he would not seek re-election.

