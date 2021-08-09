Liberal MP William Amos, who exposed himself during virtual proceedings, won’t seek re-election

Send this page to someone via email

A Liberal MP who recently stepped aside after twice exposing himself during virtual proceedings in the House of Commons will not seek re-election.

William Amos issued a statement on his Facebook page, saying he advised Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of his decision on Sunday.

“Upon reflection with family, I am not closing the door to politics and elected public service in the future,” he said. “But I have concluded the time is not right for me to launch into another campaign and I want to explore other avenues that explore a better work/life balance.”

The Quebec MP added it was a “challenging decision” to not run in the next election campaign, but that he enjoyed serving the riding of Pontiac.

READ MORE: Liberal MP caught urinating on video seeking help for stress, time management

The move comes after Amos announced in June that he was pursuing a “wellness program.” In late May, he said he was “stepping aside temporarily” from his committee assignments and his duties as parliamentary secretary to Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne so that he could “seek assistance.”

Story continues below advertisement

Amos was caught on camera urinating — an incident that was broadcast on the internal parliamentary video feed of Commons proceedings but not seen publicly.

A month earlier, he appeared naked during virtual proceedings, an incident he said occurred as he changed clothes after taking a jog.

0:35 Liberal MP seen changing on camera announces he’s ‘stepping away’ after allegedly being recorded urinating during virtual HOC session Liberal MP seen changing on camera announces he’s ‘stepping away’ after allegedly being recorded urinating during virtual HOC session – May 28, 2021

—with files from Global News’ Sean Boyton and The Canadian Press