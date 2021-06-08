Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Liberal MP caught urinating on video seeking help for stress, time management

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 8, 2021 3:50 pm
Click to play video: 'Liberal MP seen changing on camera announces he’s ‘stepping away’ after allegedly being recorded urinating during virtual HOC session' Liberal MP seen changing on camera announces he’s ‘stepping away’ after allegedly being recorded urinating during virtual HOC session
WATCH: Liberal MP seen changing on camera announces he's 'stepping away' after allegedly being recorded urinating during virtual HOC session – May 28, 2021

A Liberal MP is pursuing a “wellness program” after twice exposing himself during virtual proceedings in the House of Commons.

According to his office, William Amos is “working with a health team to address stress and time management challenges.”

Read more: Liberal MP ‘stepping aside’ after urinating on camera during virtual House session

Until now, the Quebec MP has said only that he is stepping back from his role as parliamentary secretary and Commons committee work in order to seek unspecified “assistance.”

Last month, Amos was caught on camera urinating _ an incident that was broadcast on the internal parliamentary video feed of Commons proceedings but not seen publicly.

A month earlier, he appeared naked during virtual proceedings, an incident he said occurred as he changed clothes after taking a jog.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Bloc Québécois MP apologizes for taking photo of Liberal MP caught naked during parliamentary video call' Bloc Québécois MP apologizes for taking photo of Liberal MP caught naked during parliamentary video call
Bloc Québécois MP apologizes for taking photo of Liberal MP caught naked during parliamentary video call – Apr 21, 2021

A screenshot of that incident, taken by Bloc Quebecois MP Sebastien Lemire, was leaked to the media and broadcast around the globe.

In both cases, Amos has apologized and said he didn’t realize his camera was on.

Read more: Bloc MP apologizes for taking photo of Liberal MP caught naked during video call

On Monday, Speaker Anthony Rota ruled that Amos’s conduct constitutes “a serious breach of the rules of decorum and an affront against the dignity of the House.”

The matter will now be further examined by the procedure and House affairs committee.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Liberals tagHouse of Commons tagLiberal MP tagwilliam amos tagWill Amos tagMP caught urinating tagMP urinating tagurinating mp tagWill amos seeking help tagWilliam Amos caught on video tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers