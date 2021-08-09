Liberal MP Karen McCrimmon says she will not seek re-election in Kanata-Carleton

Send this page to someone via email

Liberal MP Karen McCrimmon will not run for re-election in her Kanata-Carleton riding, announcing Sunday night that she’s ending her six-year run due to health concerns.

McCrimmon wrote in social media posts that she is facing unspecified health challenges. She said that while the concerns are “not insurmountable,” they demand her “ongoing effort and attention.”

“Consequently, I cannot stand for re-election as your Member of Parliament,” she wrote.

I am facing some health challenges which, though not insurmountable, will demand my ongoing effort and attention. Consequently, I cannot stand for re-election as your Member of Parliament. — Karen McCrimmon (@karenmccrimmon) August 8, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

“I was not in any way pushed to make this decision. At the age of 64, it is time to make my health a priority.”

McCrimmon, a 31-year veteran of the Canadian military, first ran for a seat in Parliament in 2011, losing then in the riding of Carleton—Mississippi Mills to the Conservative incumbent. She also unsuccessfully ran for the leadership of the Liberal Party of Canada in 2013, when Justin Trudeau was chosen as the leader.

She was elected to the seat in Kanata—Carleton in 2015 and won re-election in 2019.

3:32 What is a snap election and could Canadians be heading back to the polls? What is a snap election and could Canadians be heading back to the polls?

McCrimmon called the news “disappointing” in her statement and called the timing of her decision “undeniably difficult,” but said staying on would not have been in the best interests of her Kanata—Carleton constituents.

“It is a painful realization that I cannot continue to serve you in the manner you so rightfully deserve,” she said.

Story continues below advertisement

The Liberal Party has not yet announced a candidate to fill McCrimmon’s shoes in the riding amid speculation a federal election could be called in the weeks ahead.

Geoffrey Crowe, president of the Liberal Party riding association in Kanata—Carleton, said in a statement to Global News that the association is waiting for directions from the party on “next steps.”

“We are ready to support the Liberal candidate in Kanata—Carleton for the next election — whenever that may be — to continue the progress we have made since 2015,” he said in an email Monday.

Liberal MPs Will Amos and Adam Vaughan also announced in the past day that they would not seek re-election in their respective ridings.

2:11 Are Canadians ready for a looming federal election? Are Canadians ready for a looming federal election?