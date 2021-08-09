Police investigate after increased damage done to town property in Georgian Bay, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Officers say they’re investigating “ongoing mischief” in the Go Home Lake Road and Minors Bay Road area in Georgian Bay, Ont.

Since May, police say there’s been an increase in damage done to township property and vehicles, including graffiti and slashed tires.

The OPP says officers and the township are taking the situation seriously.

There will be an increased police presence in the target areas.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

