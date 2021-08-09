Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Kai Madsen retires from Christmas Cheer Board

By Elisha Dacey Global News
Posted August 9, 2021 2:24 pm
Christmas Cheer Board executive director Kai Madsen.
Christmas Cheer Board executive director Kai Madsen. Submitted/christmascheerboard.ca

Winnipeg’s face of Christmas cheer is hanging up his stocking after a half-century.

Kai Madsen is stepping down as the executive director of Winnipeg’s Christmas Cheer Board.

“I can’t say enough about Winnipeggers,” Madsen said in a statement posted on the charity’s website Monday.

Read more: Christmas Cheer Board director celebrates 50 years with 100-year-old organization

“It’s been a wonderful journey, a large part of my life and I owe them a debt of gratitude. I’ve seen the best of everybody and when you think well of people, good things happen.”

Madsen has been the public face and driving force of the local charity for more than 50 years, first as a volunteer and then as the executive director. The charity pairs families with local donors to make sure there is a hamper with food and toys for those who need it on Christmas day.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Over the past several decades, Madsen has become a familiar face to Winnipeggers as every year, he asks people to donate if they can.

Click to play video: 'Christmas Cheer Board: How you can help give Christmas to a family in need' Christmas Cheer Board: How you can help give Christmas to a family in need
Christmas Cheer Board: How you can help give Christmas to a family in need – Dec 18, 2018

The Cheer Board experience is “one that I will cherish,” Madsen said.

“I’m thankful that I’ve had the opportunity to participate in a meaningful way.”

Current board chair Shawna Bell will assume the position of executive director. She says work has already started on planning for the upcoming season.

“We are excited to see our volunteers return this year, and look forward to supporting families across the city with much-needed hampers over the holidays,” she said.

The Cheer Board delivers about 17,000 hampers to families yearly.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Manitoba tagwinnipeg tagChristmas Cheer Board tag50 Years tagRetires tagCheer Board tagKai Madsen tagwinnipeg cheer board tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers