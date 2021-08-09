Menu

Crime

Cobourg man charged with assaulting resident, police officer

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted August 9, 2021 10:29 am
A Cobourg man is accused of assaulting a residence and a police officer. View image in full screen
A Cobourg man is accused of assaulting a residence and a police officer. Global News Peterborough file

A Cobourg man faces assault charges following an incident on Saturday.

According to the Cobourg Police Service, officers attended a residence following a report a man had allegedly assaulted another man.

The investigation led to the arrest of one individual.

Matthew Vetor, 30, was charged with assault causing bodily harm.

It’s alleged that during his arrest the man injured a police officer.

Trending Stories

Vetor was then charged with assaulting a peace officer and assaulting a peace officer to cause bodily harm.

He was held in custody and was scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg on Sunday, police said.

