Cobourg man charged with assaulting resident, police officer

A Cobourg man faces assault charges following an incident on Saturday.

According to the Cobourg Police Service, officers attended a residence following a report a man had allegedly assaulted another man.

The investigation led to the arrest of one individual.

Matthew Vetor, 30, was charged with assault causing bodily harm.

It’s alleged that during his arrest the man injured a police officer.

Vetor was then charged with assaulting a peace officer and assaulting a peace officer to cause bodily harm.

He was held in custody and was scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg on Sunday, police said.

