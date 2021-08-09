Street racing crash sends 24-year-old passenger to hospital

Send this page to someone via email

A 24-year-old man is in hospital in critical condition after slamming into a tree during an alleged street race early Monday.

According to witnesses, at around 2:45 a.m., police say two cars were racing southbound on L’Acadie Boulevard in the Park Extension neighbourhood.

One driver, a 20-year-old, lost control of his vehicle at high speeds and rammed into a tree on the corner of Jean-Talon Street and L’Acadie Blvd.

Police say the vehicle caught fire but was quickly extinguished by fire crews.

A 24-year-old passenger was sent to hospital in critical condition with multiple injuries. Police say do not fear for his life.

The driver was able to walk away unharmed.

Officers will be speaking with the driver to understand the details behind the crash.

A second car implicated in the race was found abandoned not too far from the scene. Police are still searching for the driver.

Police investigators and accident reconstructionists will be surveying the scene to understand the circumstances of the incident.

