Two men shot in front of a Montreal restaurant on Marche Central

Two men were shot and wounded after shots were fired in front of a restaurant on rue du Marché Central, in the Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough of Montreal.

Several witnesses reported hearing the gunshots in 911 calls on Sunday shortly after midnight.

“When the police arrived on the scene, they located two victims, two men aged 28 and 29. They were injured at the bottom of the body by gun projectiles,” said officer Caroline Chèvrefils, spokesperson of the Service de police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM).

The two men were taken to hospital.

“No suspect was located on the scene. The circumstances of this event are currently unknown,” said the spokesperson for the SPVM.

Bullets were notably visible on two vehicles which were parked in front of the restaurant.

A security perimeter was erected in the area to protect the scene and allow the investigators and forensic identity technicians from the SPVM to do their work. The canine unit was also requested on the scene, looking for clues.

“Several witnesses were met at the scene by the police. There are no arrests for the moment”, admitted the agent Chèvrefils.

The SPVM investigation is continuing.