Crime

Police investigate slaying of man, 32, gunned down in Longueuil home

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 5, 2021 1:46 pm
Longueuil police say the shooting occurred around 1:30 a.m. Thursday and the 32-year-old victim was declared dead at the scene. Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. View image in full screen
Longueuil police say the shooting occurred around 1:30 a.m. Thursday and the 32-year-old victim was declared dead at the scene. Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. Courtesy TVA

Police are investigating another fatal shooting with possible links to organized crime in the Montreal area.

Longueuil, Que., police say a man was shot at least one time inside his residence in that city on Montreal’s south shore.

Read more: Montreal mayor says gun violence must stop after triple homicide in city’s east end

Local police say the shooting occurred around 1:30 a.m. Thursday and the 32-year-old victim was declared dead at the scene.

Provincial police spokeswoman Sgt. Aurelie Guindon says her force has taken over the investigation because of its possible links to organized crime, adding there have been no arrests.

The shooting comes less than a day after the Quebec government announced a new unit composed of Montreal and provincial police officers to fight weapons trafficking.

That unit was created partly in response to a brazen daylight shooting in Montreal on Monday that left three people dead and two others injured. Guindon says it’s too early to link Thursday’s shooting with the triple slaying.

Read more: Quebec government to create police unit to fight Montreal’s rising gun violence

© 2021 The Canadian Press
