Man is killed by truck as he exits wrecked car on Highway 20

The man who was struck Saturday night by a heavy truck while crossing Highway 20 after being involved in an accident in Manseau, in Center-du-Quebec, succumbed to his injuries, the Sûreté du Québec confirmed on Sunday morning. Quebec (SQ).

The events took place shortly before 8 p.m. on Saturday.

“We are going to split the event into two (…) A vehicle traveling in a westerly direction swerved to the right, rolled over, then finished its course against a post”, said Sergeant Louis-Philippe Bibeau, spokesperson for the Sûreté du Québec (SQ).

“After that, the driver got out of the vehicle. He crossed all the lanes of the freeway and the median. He then crossed the lanes in the other direction and that’s when ‘he was hit by a heavy truck,’ he added.

The man in his 40s was in critical condition when transported to hospital, where he died hours later. The victim is a resident of Victoriaville.

The passenger in the car, who remained trapped in the vehicle after the initial exit from the road, was injured. The unfortunate 36-year-old man was rescued by a passer-by, said Sergeant Bibeau.

The man was taken to hospital, but there is no fear for his life.

“When his condition allows, he will be met by investigators to clarify the circumstances surrounding the event,” said the police officer.

The SQ investigation promises to be long since there are several elements to clarify.

“We had an initial swerve which could have been caused by the speed, among other things. Subsequently, the investigation continues to establish what could have pushed the driver to make these gestures (crossing the highway). remains nebulous. There are verifications which are in progress to verify several theses: driving with impaired capacities, voluntary gesture or confusion following the collision. This is all that the investigator and the reconstitutionist will try to determine ” , emphasized Sergeant Bibeau.