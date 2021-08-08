Head-on collision leaves three people injured as alcohol is believed to be involved

Send this page to someone via email

A young man is expected to face justice after being involved in a face-to-face meeting, where alcohol consumption appears to have been involved, in the Laurentians.

The head-on collision occurred around 2 a.m. Sunday on Chemin du Lac Nadeau in Mont-Laurier.

“We are talking about a 23-year-old driver who was alone in his vehicle. He would have deviated from his lane to collide with the oncoming vehicle,” said a spokesman for the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), Sergeant Louis-Philippe Bibeau.

The driver and passenger of the other vehicle, also in their 20s, were injured. They were taken to hospital, but there is no fear for their lives.

“The driver who deviated from his lane was also transported to a hospital to treat minor injuries. He was arrested for driving with impaired capacities by alcohol,” said Sergeant Bibeau.

The suspect was released pending his appearance at a later date.

An SQ reconstruction expert was to analyze the scene and determine the exact circumstances of the accident.

