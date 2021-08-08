RCMP search for escaped prisoner in Lynn Lake

Send this page to someone via email

A man who was about to be transferred from Lynn Lake to the Leaf Rapids Detachment is on the lam.

Officers say 46-year-old Daryle Richard Johnson was cuffed, but able to get away from law enforcement, fleeing into a nearby forest and losing them in the thick woods.

Johnson is 5’9″, 180l bs with short black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing black sweatpants and a burgundy sweater.

Police consider Johnson armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Lynn Lake RCMP at (204) 356-2494 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.