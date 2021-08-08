Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

RCMP search for escaped prisoner in Lynn Lake

By Adrian McMorris Global News
Posted August 8, 2021 11:11 am
RCMP search for escaped prisoner in Lynn Lake - image

A man who was about to be transferred from Lynn Lake to the Leaf Rapids Detachment is on the lam.

Officers say 46-year-old Daryle Richard Johnson was cuffed, but able to get away from law enforcement, fleeing into a nearby forest and losing them in the thick woods.

Johnson is 5’9″, 180l bs with short black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing black sweatpants and a burgundy sweater.

Trending Stories

Police consider Johnson armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Read more: Hate crime investigators reach out to public to ID Winnipeg vandal

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Lynn Lake RCMP at (204) 356-2494 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Advertisement
RCMP tagDangerous tagArmed tagPrisoner tagLynn Lake tagEscaped tagLeaf Rapids tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers