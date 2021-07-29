Hate crime investigators reach out to public to ID Winnipeg vandal

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police are reaching out to the public to help identify a man suspected of vandalizing a series of Pembina Highway businesses with hateful graffiti last week.

Ten businesses were hit by the tagging spree, including a bank, cafe, church and law firm, police said.

Hate crimes investigators with the major crimes unit are looking for help identifying the suspect, whose image was captured on video surveillance.

He’s described as in his 20s or 30s, wearing lime green shorts, a plaid shirt and a red and white cap, and with a distinctive black gym bag.

Anyone with information is asked to call major crimes at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

