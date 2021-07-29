Menu

Crime

Hate crime investigators reach out to public to ID Winnipeg vandal

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 29, 2021 12:45 pm
Police are hoping to ID a vandalism suspect.

Winnipeg police are reaching out to the public to help identify a man suspected of vandalizing a series of Pembina Highway businesses with hateful graffiti last week.

Ten businesses were hit by the tagging spree, including a bank, cafe, church and law firm, police said.

Read more: Swastikas among hateful messaging found on vandalized Pembina Highway businesses

Hate crimes investigators with the major crimes unit are looking for help identifying the suspect, whose image was captured on video surveillance.

He’s described as in his 20s or 30s, wearing lime green shorts, a plaid shirt and a red and white cap, and with a distinctive black gym bag.

Anyone with information is asked to call major crimes at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Click to play video: 'Swastikas among hateful messaging found on vandalized Pembina Highway businesses' Swastikas among hateful messaging found on vandalized Pembina Highway businesses
Swastikas among hateful messaging found on vandalized Pembina Highway businesses – Jul 21, 2021
