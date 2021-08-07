2 more charged with 2nd-degree murder in death of Londoner Josue Silva

Send this page to someone via email

London, Ont., police have announced second-degree murder charges Saturday against two more people in the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old man last weekend.

Dylan Schapp, 19, and Carlos Guerra Guerra, 20, both of London, have been charged with second-degree murder and assault with a weapon.

These charges come a day after Emily Altmann, 19, was also charged with second-degree murder and assault with a weapon.

It was shortly after 1 a.m. July 31, when police say officers were called to a large gathering in the area of Pack Road and Grand Oak Cross, just north of Lambeth, for a person with serious injuries.

The victim was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries that were determined to be caused by gunshot, police say, and was pronounced dead soon after in hospital.

Police have now confirmed the victim’s name is Josue Silva, 18. An online fundraiser has been set up for funeral costs and family support.

The case is ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to contact police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), police say, adding that “more details will be released as they become available.”

With files from Jacquelyn LeBel