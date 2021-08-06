Menu

Crime

Chestermere RCMP warn of spoofing scam involving their phone number

By Radana Williams Global News
Posted August 6, 2021 5:50 pm
Chestermere RCMP are warning people to be aware of a spoofing scam involving their phone number August 6, 2021. View image in full screen
Chestermere RCMP are warning people to be aware of a spoofing scam involving their phone number August 6, 2021. Global News

The Chestemere RCMP has fallen victim to a “spoofing” scam.

The detachment’s phone number is being used to call people and trick them into providing personal information.

Read more: Experts warn of rise in scams after report of spoof caller posing as Manitoba RCMP

RCMP say a live person tells the potential victims they are under investigation and will be arrested if they don’t transfer large amounts of money within the next few days.

So far, it’s not clear if anyone has actually been defrauded.

Police services in Canada, including the RCMP, do not contact individuals via email or telephone for the purpose of collecting fines or money. Police are reminding people not to give out personal information on unsolicited calls such as your name, address, date of birth, SIN or credit card information.

Anyone who receives a call like this is asked to contact the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.

