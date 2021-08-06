Potential risk of contracting hepatitis A from frozen mango products sold in Sask.

Send this page to someone via email

Frozen mango products potentially contaminated with hepatitis A may have been available for purchase in Saskatchewan, according to the provincial government.

A release on Friday stated that Saskatchewan residents should be aware of the possible risk after two cases of hepatitis A linked to frozen mangoes were reported in Quebec and one in Nova Scotia.

Another probable case involving a frozen mango product was reported in Manitoba on Thursday.

A national recall was posted on July 31 by the Public Health Agency of Canada which involves the following brands and products.

Brand Product Name Size UPC Code Best Before Date President’s Choice Mango Chunks (frozen) 600 g 0 60383 99387 2022 Nov. 06 and 2022 Nov. 10 Nature’s Touch Mangoes (frozen) 2 kg 8 73668 00180 7 2022 Nov. 09 Irresistibles Mango chunks (frozen) 600 g 0 59749 87600 1 2022 Nov. 10 Compliments Mango Mania (frozen) 600 g 0 55742 50430 9 2022 Nov. 10 and 2022 Dec. 18

The government added that at least one of the these products – President’s Choice Mango Chunks – was distributed in Saskatchewan.

No known cases have been announced in Saskatchewan at this time.

Government officials say the recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were bought.

Food contaminated with hepatitis A may not look or smell spoiled.

If a person has consumed one of the identified products within the past 14 days, they should contact their local public health office.

Hepatitis A infection symptoms include:

• Fever

• Dark urine

• Loss of appetite

• Tiredness

• Nausea and vomiting

• Stomach cramps or abdominal pain

• Yellowing of the skin or eyes

