Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Potential risk of contracting hepatitis A from frozen mango products sold in Sask.

By Moises Canales-Lavigne Global News
Posted August 6, 2021 5:28 pm
At least one of the recalled frozen mango products sold in Saskatchewan was President's Choice Mango Chunks.
At least one of the recalled frozen mango products sold in Saskatchewan was President's Choice Mango Chunks. Photo courtesy of Canadian Food Inspection Agency

Frozen mango products potentially contaminated with hepatitis A may have been available for purchase in Saskatchewan, according to the provincial government.

A release on Friday stated that Saskatchewan residents should be aware of the possible risk after two cases of hepatitis A linked to frozen mangoes were reported in Quebec and one in Nova Scotia.

Another probable case involving a frozen mango product was reported in Manitoba on Thursday.

Read more: Manitoba reports probable case of hepatitis A due to frozen mangoes

A national recall was posted on July 31 by the Public Health Agency of Canada which involves the following brands and products.

BrandProduct NameSizeUPC CodeBest Before Date
President’s ChoiceMango Chunks (frozen)600 g0 60383 993872022 Nov. 06

and

2022 Nov. 10

Nature’s TouchMangoes (frozen)2 kg8 73668 00180 72022 Nov. 09
IrresistiblesMango chunks (frozen)600 g0 59749 87600 12022 Nov. 10
ComplimentsMango Mania (frozen)600 g0 55742 50430 92022 Nov. 10

and

2022 Dec. 18

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The government added that at least one of the these products – President’s Choice Mango Chunks – was distributed in Saskatchewan.

No known cases have been announced in Saskatchewan at this time.

Government officials say the recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were bought.

Read more: Numbers suggest people prefer city life in Saskatchewan: Statistics Canada

Food contaminated with hepatitis A may not look or smell spoiled.

If a person has consumed one of the identified products within the past 14 days, they should contact their local public health office.

Hepatitis A infection symptoms include:
• Fever
• Dark urine
• Loss of appetite
• Tiredness
• Nausea and vomiting
• Stomach cramps or abdominal pain
• Yellowing of the skin or eyes

Click to play video: 'How food recalls work' How food recalls work
How food recalls work – Nov 22, 2018
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatchewan tagRegina tagSaskatchewan Government tagSaskatoon tagyqr tagSask tagFood Recall tagYXE tagHepatitis A tagfrozen mango tagCompliments Mango Mania tagIrresistibles Mango chunks tagNature's Touch frozen mangoes tagPresident's Choice mango chunks tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers