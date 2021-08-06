Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

OPP recover several stolen firearms in Sharbot Lake, Ont.

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted August 6, 2021 4:04 pm
Police say multiple firearms were stolen from a Sharbot Lake home in late July, and those weapons were recovered Friday during a search of a South Road residence. View image in full screen
Police say multiple firearms were stolen from a Sharbot Lake home in late July, and those weapons were recovered Friday during a search of a South Road residence. OPP

Police say they recovered several firearms they say were stolen from a home in Sharbot Lake, Ont.

Early Friday morning, OPP conducted searched a South Road home in North Frontenac.

Read more: 2 from Sharbot Lake accused of pointing firearm at home in the middle of the night

There they say they recovered numerous firearms and what appears to be a crossbow.

Trending Stories

This comes after a Sharbot Lake resident reported their firearms stolen on July 27.

OPP charged 44-year-old Jeremy Bryer of North Frontenac with possession of stolen property, firearm and ammunition charges and possession of meth.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPP tagGuns tagStolen Guns tagStolen Firearms tagOPP search warrant tagOPP Sharbot Lake tagSharbot Lake guns tagstolen firearms sharbot lake tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers