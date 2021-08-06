OPP recover several stolen firearms in Sharbot Lake, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Police say they recovered several firearms they say were stolen from a home in Sharbot Lake, Ont.

Early Friday morning, OPP conducted searched a South Road home in North Frontenac.

There they say they recovered numerous firearms and what appears to be a crossbow.

This comes after a Sharbot Lake resident reported their firearms stolen on July 27.

OPP charged 44-year-old Jeremy Bryer of North Frontenac with possession of stolen property, firearm and ammunition charges and possession of meth.

