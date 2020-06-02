2 from Sharbot Lake accused of pointing firearm at home in the middle of the night

Two people from Sharbot Lake have been charged by OPP after they allegedly pointed a firearm at a home.
OPP received a call at 2 a.m. on May 5 after residents from a home in the eastern Ontario community saw two people on an ATV outside their home with a gun pointed their way.
After what OPP called a “lengthy investigation,” two 30-year-olds — Lucas Young and Mallary Kehoe — are now facing several charges in relation to the incident.
Lucas Young was charged with:
- four counts of possession of firearm contrary to prohibition order
- two counts of breach of probation
- failing to comply with an undertaking
- pointing a firearm
- careless use of a firearm
- unauthorized possession of a restricted or prohibited firearm
- possession of weapon for a dangerous purpose
- occupant of vehicle knowing there was a prohibited or restricted weapon inside
- criminal harassment, threatening behaviour
Mallary Kehoe was charged with:
- two counts of possession of firearm contrary to a prohibition order
- pointing a firearm
- careless use of a firearm
- unauthorized possession of a restricted or prohibited firearm
- possession of weapon for a dangerous purpose
- occupant of vehicle knowing there was a prohibited or restricted weapon inside
- criminal harassment, threatening behaviour
Both were held in custody following a bail hearing.
