Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

2 from Sharbot Lake accused of pointing firearm at home in the middle of the night

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted June 2, 2020 2:10 pm
OPP have arrested two people from Sharbot Lake after they allegedly pointed a gun at a home in the middle of the night.
OPP have arrested two people from Sharbot Lake after they allegedly pointed a gun at a home in the middle of the night. Twitter/OPP Central Region

Two people from Sharbot Lake have been charged by OPP after they allegedly pointed a firearm at a home.

READ MORE: Man killed in hit-and-run north of Sharbot Lake: OPP

OPP received a call at 2 a.m. on May 5 after residents from a home in the eastern Ontario community saw two people on an ATV outside their home with a gun pointed their way.

After what OPP called a “lengthy investigation,” two 30-year-olds — Lucas Young and Mallary Kehoe — are now facing several charges in relation to the incident.

Lucas Young was charged with:

  • four counts of possession of firearm contrary to prohibition order
  • two counts of breach of probation
  • failing to comply with an undertaking
  • pointing a firearm
  • careless use of a firearm
  • unauthorized possession of a restricted or prohibited firearm
  • possession of weapon for a dangerous purpose
  • occupant of vehicle knowing there was a prohibited or restricted weapon inside
  • criminal harassment, threatening behaviour
Ipsos poll shows majority of Canadians approve of new gun ban
Ipsos poll shows majority of Canadians approve of new gun ban

Mallary Kehoe was charged with:

Story continues below advertisement
  • two counts of possession of firearm contrary to a prohibition order
  • pointing a firearm
  • careless use of a firearm
  • unauthorized possession of a restricted or prohibited firearm
  • possession of weapon for a dangerous purpose
  • occupant of vehicle knowing there was a prohibited or restricted weapon inside
  • criminal harassment, threatening behaviour

Both were held in custody following a bail hearing.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPPWeapons OffencesSharbot LakeOPP chargessharbot lake OPPfirearm pointed at homefirearm pointed at housfirearm sharbot lakehome firearmOPP Sharbot Lake
Flyers
More weekly flyers