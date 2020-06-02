2 from Sharbot Lake accused of pointing firearm at home in the middle of the night

Send this page to someone via email

Two people from Sharbot Lake have been charged by OPP after they allegedly pointed a firearm at a home.

OPP received a call at 2 a.m. on May 5 after residents from a home in the eastern Ontario community saw two people on an ATV outside their home with a gun pointed their way.

After what OPP called a “lengthy investigation,” two 30-year-olds — Lucas Young and Mallary Kehoe — are now facing several charges in relation to the incident.

Lucas Young was charged with:

four counts of possession of firearm contrary to prohibition order

two counts of breach of probation

failing to comply with an undertaking

pointing a firearm

careless use of a firearm

unauthorized possession of a restricted or prohibited firearm

possession of weapon for a dangerous purpose

occupant of vehicle knowing there was a prohibited or restricted weapon inside

criminal harassment, threatening behaviour

Mallary Kehoe was charged with:

two counts of possession of firearm contrary to a prohibition order

pointing a firearm

careless use of a firearm

unauthorized possession of a restricted or prohibited firearm

possession of weapon for a dangerous purpose

occupant of vehicle knowing there was a prohibited or restricted weapon inside

criminal harassment, threatening behaviour

Both were held in custody following a bail hearing.