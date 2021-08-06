3-year-old Quebec boy pulled from swimming pool dies in hospital

Send this page to someone via email

The three-year-old boy who was pulled from the water of a residential pool in Brossard, Que., earlier this week has died, officials confirmed Friday.

On Monday afternoon Longueuil police were called to a private swimming pool on Rivard Boulevard after the toddler was found unconscious in the water.

The boy was rushed to hospital in critical condition. Authorities later provided an update at 7 p.m. that same evening, saying the boy’s condition was worrisome.

“The young victim will remain under medical observation during the next few hours,” Longueuil police spokesperson François Boucher said.

On Friday morning police confirmed the child had died, and that the investigation into the incident found that the boy’s drowning was an accident.

“We will support the family during this difficult time,” a statement from police said.

–With files from Annabelle Olivier, Global News