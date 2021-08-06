Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
News

3-year-old Quebec boy pulled from swimming pool dies in hospital

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted August 6, 2021 3:17 pm
Click to play video: 'Body of 13-year-old found in Hochelaga-Maisonneuve public pool: Montreal police' Body of 13-year-old found in Hochelaga-Maisonneuve public pool: Montreal police
WATCH (17 July, 2021): Body of 13-year-old found in Hochelaga-Maisonneuve public pool: Montreal police – Jul 17, 2021

The three-year-old boy who was pulled from the water of a residential pool in Brossard, Que., earlier this week has died, officials confirmed Friday.

On Monday afternoon Longueuil police were called to a private swimming pool on Rivard Boulevard after the toddler was found unconscious in the water.

READ MORE: Toddler pulled unconscious from private pool in Brossard: police

The boy was rushed to hospital in critical condition. Authorities later provided an update at 7 p.m. that same evening, saying the boy’s condition was worrisome.

“The young victim will remain under medical observation during the next few hours,” Longueuil police spokesperson François Boucher said.

Trending Stories

On Friday morning police confirmed the child had died, and that the investigation into the incident found that the boy’s drowning was an accident.

Story continues below advertisement

“We will support the family during this difficult time,” a statement from police said.

–With files from Annabelle Olivier, Global News

Click to play video: 'Ontario man dies while competing in Alberta Ironman race' Ontario man dies while competing in Alberta Ironman race
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Montreal tagDrowning tagswimming pools tagQuebec Drowning tagBrossard drowning tag3 year old boy Quebec drowning tagBrossard boy drowning tagsouth shore boy tagsouth shore drowning tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers