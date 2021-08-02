Menu

Canada

Toddler pulled unconscious from private pool in Brossard: police

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted August 2, 2021 6:47 pm
Longueuil police said they were called to a home on Rivard Boulevard in Brossard, after a toddler was found unconscious in a pool. View image in full screen
Longueuil police said they were called to a home on Rivard Boulevard in Brossard, after a toddler was found unconscious in a pool. File/Global News

A three-year-old boy was pulled from the waters of a private swimming pool in Brossard on Monday afternoon.

Longueuil police said they were called to a home on Rivard Boulevard in Brossard, after the toddler was found unconscious in a pool.

Read more: Strengthened safety regulations to be applied to all Quebec residential swimming pools

Numerous emergency services were dispatched to the scene.

The small boy was rushed to hospital for treatment.

His health status was not yet known.

Investigators with Longueuil police are trying to piece together how the child ended up in the pool.

Click to play video: 'Water safety tips' Water safety tips
Water safety tips – May 20, 2021
