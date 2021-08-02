Toddler pulled unconscious from private pool in Brossard: police

A three-year-old boy was pulled from the waters of a private swimming pool in Brossard on Monday afternoon.
Longueuil police said they were called to a home on Rivard Boulevard in Brossard, after the toddler was found unconscious in a pool.
Numerous emergency services were dispatched to the scene.
The small boy was rushed to hospital for treatment.
Trending Stories
His health status was not yet known.
Investigators with Longueuil police are trying to piece together how the child ended up in the pool.
Water safety tips
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments