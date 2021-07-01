Menu

Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
July 1 2021 9:43pm
02:02

Mounties called to possible drowning in Wetaskiwin area

The RCMP said Mounties were called to a possible drowning in the Wetaskiwin area on Thursday afternoon. Nicole Stillger reports.

