Ottawa sees 1st COVID-19 patient in the ICU since late June

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa Public Health reported a sizable increase in new COVID-19 cases on Friday as local hospitals report one patient with the virus is now in the intensive care unit.

OPH added 18 COVID-19 cases to end the week, the largest single-day increase in cases in more than a month. Ontario similarly reported an increase of more than 300 cases Friday for the first time since late June.

The number of active cases in the city jumped to 65, up from 53 on Thursday.

OPH has so far reported 59 cases of the more transmissible Delta variant in the city, with 17 reported in the past 30 days.

3:01 Nurse working in COVID-19 intensive care ward tearfully describes battle against Delta variant Nurse working in COVID-19 intensive care ward tearfully describes battle against Delta variant

Ottawa’s weekly coronavirus positivity rate ticked up to 0.7 per cent as of Friday.

Story continues below advertisement

There are now three people in hospital with COVID-19, according to OPH, including one patient in the ICU. Ottawa’s ICUs had been empty of COVID-19 patients since June 24.

No new outbreaks or deaths related to COVID-19 were reported locally on Friday.

OPH also reported an uptick in vaccinations in its latest report, with just over 5,000 doses administered across the past two days in Ottawa.

Friday’s update shows 73 per cent of residents aged 12 and older have now received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, as have 74 per cent of adults aged 18 and up. First-dose vaccination rates remained steady at 83 per cent among the eligible population.

1:59 U.S. considers vaccine requirement for foreign travellers U.S. considers vaccine requirement for foreign travellers