SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Ontario reports over 300 new COVID-19 cases for 1st time since late June

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted August 6, 2021 10:23 am
Click to play video: 'Ontario issues new COVID-19 child care guidance' Ontario issues new COVID-19 child care guidance
Just days after the province released guidance for all schools to restore in-person classes, the ministry of education has released updated guidelines on child care services in Ontario. As Erica Vella reports, some operators say more clarity is needed moving forward.

Ontario is reporting 340 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, marking the first time cases have been over 300 since late June.

The provincial total now stands at 551,678.

According to Friday’s report, 80 cases were recorded in Toronto, 41 in York Region, 36 in Peel Region, 23 in Windsor-Essex, 22 in Waterloo, 15 in Middlesex-London and Hamilton,14 in Grey Bruce, and 13 in Durham Region.

All other local public health units reported 10 or fewer new cases in the provincial report.

The death toll in the province has risen to 9,392 as 18 more deaths were recorded. However, the ministry of health indicated 16 of those deaths occurred more than six weeks ago and were included due to a data clean-up.

Read more: Thinking of travelling? Here’s where mixed COVID-19 vaccines aren’t accepted

Story continues below advertisement

As of 8 p.m. on Thursday, 53,975 vaccines (11,745 for a first shot and 42,230 for a second shot) were administered in the last day.

There are more than 9.2 million people fully immunized with two doses which is 70.8 per cent of the eligible (12+) population. First dose coverage stands at 80.7 per cent.

Meanwhile, 540,407 Ontario residents were reported to have recovered from COVID-19, which is about 98 per cent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 149 from the previous day.

Trending Stories

Active cases in Ontario now stand at 1,879.

The government said over 23,000 tests were processed in the last 24 hours. There is currently a backlog of 8,227 tests awaiting results. A total of 16,671,910 tests have been completed since the start of the pandemic.

Test positivity for Friday hit 1.4 per cent.

Ontario reported 114 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 (up by one from the previous day) with 110 patients in intensive care units (unchanged) and 80 patients in ICUs on a ventilator (up by two).

Story continues below advertisement

Variants of concern in Ontario

Officials have listed breakdown data for the new VOCs (variants of concern) detected so far in the province which consist of the B.1.1.7 (now named by WHO as “Alpha” and was first detected in the United Kingdom), B.1.351 (now named by WHO as “Beta” and was first detected in South Africa), P.1 (now named by WHO as “Gamma” and was first detected in Brazil), and B.1.617.2 (now named by WHO as “Delta” and was first detected in India).

“Alpha” the B.1.1.7 VOC: 145,559 variant cases, which is up by 16 since the previous day,

“Beta” the B.1.351 VOC: 1,493 variant cases, which is unchanged since the previous day.

“Gamma” the P.1 VOC: 5,170 variant cases, which is up by two since the previous day.

“Delta” B.1.617.2 VOC: 5,137 variant cases, which is up by 43 since the previous day.

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagcoronavirus update tagCOVID tagCoronavirus Cases tagOntario Coronavirus tagOntario COVID tagontario covid numbers tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers