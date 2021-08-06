Menu

Crime

Lindsay man arrested following reported vehicle theft and pursuit by Peterborough police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted August 6, 2021 11:55 am
A Lindsay man is accused of fleeing from Peterborough during a traffic stop. View image in full screen
A Lindsay man is accused of fleeing from Peterborough during a traffic stop. Peterborough Police Service

A Lindsay, Ont., man is facing numerous charges following a police pursuit in Peterborough on Wednesday morning.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 9:30 a.m., officers were investigating in the area of George St. North following a report of a stolen vehicle in the City of Kawartha Lakes that may be in the city.

Around the same time, a 911 caller reported seeing the vehicle in the area of Rubidge and Sherbrooke streets.

Officers found the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop, but the driver allegedly fled.

“A short pursuit was called off because of speed and public safety,” police said Friday.

Another 911 call a short time later reported a vehicle being driven erratically in the Hopkins Avenue and Weller Street area. The witness told police the driver stopped the vehicle, got out, and walked away.

During a foot search, with the help of K9 and a drone, an officer located the suspect and arrested him.

Michael English, 30, of Lindsay, was charged with flight from a peace officer, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, possessing counterfeit money, operation of a motor vehicle while prohibited, stunt driving, failure to signal for a turn, five counts of disobeying a stop sign, passing on an unclear roadway (overtaking traffic), driving a motor vehicle without a licence, unsafe move on a lane or road shoulder, and failure to comply with a probation order to keep the peace and be of good behaviour.

He was held in custody and appeared in court on Thursday at which time the accused was remanded into custody and will appear in court on Aug. 23.

