Peterborough man spits in cruiser following arrest for assault, impaired driving in downtown: police

A Peterborough man is facing a number of charges, including impaired driving and assault, following an incident in the downtown on Monday evening.

Around 7 p.m., Peterborough Police Service officers responded to a report of a suspected impaired driver in the area of Charlotte and Aylmer streets. The complainant also alleged they were assaulted by the driver.

The suspect was soon located in a nearby parking lot and was determined to be under the influence of alcohol, police allege.

Jason Twa, 46, of Peterborough was arrested and charged with assault, impaired driving (alcohol), operation of a motor vehicle while prohibited, failure or refusal to comply with a demand, and failure to comply with an undertaking and a release order to not occupy a driver’s seat of a motor vehicle or possess keys to start a vehicle.

It’s alleged during his arrest the man began “continuously” spitting in a police cruiser, police stated. He was additionally charged with mischief under $5,000.

The vehicle he was driving was impounded for 45 days.

Twa was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Wednesday.